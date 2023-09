A Wellness Family Festival and the Chuck Enering Health Fair are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Macopin Middle School, 70 Highlander Drive.

The free event will include health screenings, wellness providers, and children’s activities, such as a bounce house, games, face painting and more.

There also will be prizes and snacks.

For information, contact the Highlands Family Success Center at 973-506-6575.