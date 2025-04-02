Wellness Family Festival is Saturday

A Wellness Family Festival and the Chuck Enering Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22 at West Milford High School, 67 Highlander Drive.

The free event will include health screenings and information, massage, reiki, service dogs, pediatric services and special-needs support.

For children, there will be a Touch-a-Truck, bounce house, games, face painting and balloon animals.

Food trucks also will be available.

For information, call the Highlands Family Success Center at 973-506-6575.