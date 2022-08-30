Wellness festival coming to Macopin Middle School

The folks at the West Milford Health Advisory Board will be holding a Wellness Family Festival on September 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Macopin Middle School (70 Highlander Drive, West Milford).

This event is suitable for all ages; activities include meditation, yoga, Reiki, self-care, support resources, and more. Children can enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, games, face painting, temporary tattoos, contests, a D.J., and empowerment and character-building stories and programs. Other activities include contests and prizes, plus complimentary refreshments; ice cream will be available for purchase.

Event organizers also dare you to take the hiking trail challenge. For every photo of yourself in front of a hiking trail, you will receive an entry into a drawing on the day of the event.

Find new ways to connect with others and learn new tools to be the best version of yourself.

This event is being organized by The Highlands Family Success Center, West Milford Municipal Alliance, and West Milford Health Advisory Board, with support from West Milford Chiropractic and Wellness and Inserra Supermarkets.

For questions, call the Highlands Family Success Center at 973-506-6575.