West African drumming lesson

| 28 Aug 2024 | 12:01
    DR1 Vinny Robles, a Montclair State University graduate, teaches campers a lesson in West African drumming. He is a member of the MSU West African Drumming and Dance Ensemble. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    DR2 Amanda Roth, right, was the music director at the Bubbling Springs Day Camp this summer. As a child, she attended the camp, then became a counselor there.
    DR3 Campers practice West African drumming.
    DR4 Amanda Roth demonstrates how to play an instrument made from a gourd.
    West African drumming lesson
