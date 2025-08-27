x
West Milford. ’70s Dance Night

| 27 Aug 2025 | 09:32
    DA1 Fran Lanza, wearing harlequin bell bottoms, takes part in a dance line during the ’70s Dance Night on Saturday, Aug. 23 at the Wallisch Homestead. (Photo by Fred Ashplant)
    DA2 Proceeds from the ’70s Dance Night at the Wallisch Homestead go toward preservation of the red timber barn on the property. More than 60 tickets for the event were sold. (Photos by Fred Ashplant)
    DA3 From left are Deb Wiltshire, Sue Lynch, Sandy Hefferon and Fran Lanza. Lynch and Hefferon are on the board of directors of the Friends of Wallisch Homestead.
    Friends of Wallisch Homestead volunteer Deb Wiltshire and her daughter wear styles of the ’70s.
