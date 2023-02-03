x
West Milford apartment fire blamed on laptop batteries

West Milford
| 03 Feb 2023 | 06:55
No one was injured in an apartment fire Jan. 26 at 30 George St.

After an investigation, the West Milford Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the blaze was accidental and caused by a failure of lithium ion batteries in a laptop computer.

West Milford Fire Companies 3 and 6 were dispatched about 4:40 p.m. on a report of fire. They confirmed that a fire had occurred but it was extinguished before they arrived.

The occupants came home to find severe heat and smoke damage on the second floor, officials said.