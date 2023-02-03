West Milford apartment fire blamed on laptop batteries

No one was injured in an apartment fire Jan. 26 at 30 George St.

After an investigation, the West Milford Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the blaze was accidental and caused by a failure of lithium ion batteries in a laptop computer.

West Milford Fire Companies 3 and 6 were dispatched about 4:40 p.m. on a report of fire. They confirmed that a fire had occurred but it was extinguished before they arrived.

The occupants came home to find severe heat and smoke damage on the second floor, officials said.