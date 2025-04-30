x
West Milford. Beautification Day

| 30 Apr 2025 | 09:28
    BD1 The Schouten family of West Milford with trash they picked up along Cahill Cross Road as part of the township’s Beautification Day on Saturday, April 26. (Photos by Rich Adamonis)
    BD2 Members of Cub Scout Pack 159 take part in the townwide cleanup. (Photo provided)
    BD3 Township officials and volunteers pose at a picnic to thank them for helping with the Beautification Day cleanup.
