Volunteers are needed for the West Milford Beautification Day roadside cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 26.

Sign up and pick up supplies from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the Recycling Office, 30 Lycosky Drive.

A picnic for the volunteers will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park.

There will be prizes for the most unusual, oldest and most valuable litter found.

For information, call 973-728-2724.

The rain date is Sunday, April 27.