West Milford Beautification Day is today

Volunteers are needed to help with West Milford Beautification Day activities Saturday, April 22.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will clean up roadside litter.

A picnic for the volunteers will follow from noon to 3 p.m. at Bubbling Springs Park. There will be prizes for the most unusual, oldest and most valuable litter collected.

Sign up to help and pick up supplies between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the Department of Public Works recycling office, 30 Lycosky Drive.

The rain date is Sunday, April 23.

For information, call recycling coordinator David Stires at 973-728-2724.