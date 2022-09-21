West Milford ‘bike rodeo’ a hit

On Saturday, September 17, the West Milford Recreation Department teamed up with the West Milford PBA and Avenues in Motion to host a bike rodeo at the West Milford Recreation Center, at 66 Cahill Cross Road.

According to the Recreation Department, kids who attended this one-day event learned the importance of bike safety “all while having fun.” Helmets were provided to any kid that needed one.

“Thank you to everyone for their hard work in making this happen for the kids,” the Recreation Department wrote on social media.