West Milford BOE may close Paradise Knoll school amid budget pressures

The West Milford Board of Education announced a plan to close Paradise Knoll Elementary School as part of ongoing efforts to address budget pressures, declining enrollment and rising operational costs.

At the April 7 board meeting, officials said Paradise Knoll is may be closed due to its age, lower student population, higher utility expenses and limited facilities, including a lack of classroom-specific bathrooms. The district also cited overall operational costs and transportation needs as key factors in its budget planning.

The closure of Paradise Knoll could save an estimated $2.9 million, according to district estimates.

West Milford currently operates five elementary schools: Apshawa, Maple Road, Marshall Hill, Paradise Knoll and UGI.

Enrollment and cost figures presented at the meeting showed Apshawa Elementary, built in 1966, serves 259 students out of 367 capacity with utility costs of $55,082. Maple Road Elementary, built in 1968, serves 308 students of 394 capacity with utility costs of $61,187. Marshall Hill Elementary, built in 1958, serves 281 students of 428 capacity with utility costs of $64,462. Paradise Knoll Elementary, built in 1955, serves 211 students of 370 capacity with utility costs of $63,856. Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary, built in 1966, serves 232 students of 389 capacity with utility costs of $52,171.

District officials said that if closures move forward, all elementary families would receive notification letters for 2026-27 school assignments by mail, while special education placements would be communicated through case managers. Administrators also said neighborhoods would be kept together during any transition.

Board members said they are continuing discussions with state legislators about school funding and warned that additional reductions — including potential staffing cuts, program reductions and larger class sizes — could be considered in future budgets.

During public comment, parents and staff expressed concern over timing, transparency and the potential impact on students. Several speakers urged the district to provide earlier notice and more opportunities for community input before final decisions are made.

Other community members emphasized the importance of schools as neighborhood anchors and raised concerns about the impact of consolidation on students, particularly those with special needs.

Board members also briefly discussed, though described as unlikely, possible grade reconfigurations that could shift fifth graders to Macopin Middle School and eighth graders to West Milford High School — proposals that drew concern from parents in attendance.

The district said it will continue evaluating options as it works to balance fiscal constraints with educational needs.