West Milford Competition Cheer seeks clothing donations

West Milford Competition Cheer (WMCC) is looking for area residents to donate a variety of items as part of the group’s clothing drive. They are asking for clothing, purses, belts, backpacks, winter wear like scarves and hats, ties, shoes, and baby items. Home goods such as blankets, sheets, drapery, towels, and pillows will also be collected.

The clothing drive will take place this Saturday, September 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those able to donate are asked to place their items in a kitchen-size trash bag and drop them off at 1803 Union Valley Road during the Saturday drop-off or at 66 Cahill Cross Road during the Sunday drop-off date. (A full list of needed items can be found on the WMCC Facebook page.)

That Sunday, WMCC will also be hosting a touch-a-truck fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cahill Cross Road location, which is also the home of West Milford Recreation. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family. Snacks will also be available for purchase.

WMCC was created for competitive cheerleaders looking to take their skills to the next level. The group combines cheerleading, dance, stunting and tumbling into a performance routine. For questions, email wmccfundraiser@gmail.com. For more information about WMCC, visit westmilfordcompetitioncheer.org.