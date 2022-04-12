West Milford continues work to clean up contaminated soil

Recent payment of $26,612.48 for environmental testing on Township of West Milford-owned property on Lycosky Drive brings the total testing cost for the property to $46,754.55. The latest payment was authorized in a resolution passed at a recent township council meeting.

The work was done by First Environmental based in Butler. The resolution stated that materials being stored on the property had raised environmental concerns. The township participates in an Environmental Joint Insurance Fund, and Fund representatives recommended undertaking environmental testing of the property at their expense. Therefore, the township employed First Environment to do the testing. In July of 2021 it was determined that soil placed on township property was contaminated.

The latest invoice was submitted earlier but was not paid because of mistaken inclusion in a different invoice.