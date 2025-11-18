West Milford council backs Small Business Saturday

The Township Council on Nov. 12 approved a proclamation declaring Nov. 29, 2025, as Small Business Saturday, encouraging residents to support local merchants on the weekend following Thanksgiving.

Mayor Michele Dale said small businesses “create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities,” noting that the nationwide initiative is widely supported by advocacy groups and businesses.

During public comments, a resident asked whether a manger could be added to the township’s Christmas decorations at Town Hall.

Councilman Michael Chazukow said he would not oppose it but deferred to Township Attorney Edward Pasternak, who said such a display is permissible if it remains neutral and includes symbols representing multiple traditions.

“You can include a Menorah, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman,” Pasternak said, as long as the display does not imply endorsement of any one religion.

Paul Rubacky of Rebuilding Together North Jersey requested the township’s endorsement for the group’s upcoming application for a Community Development Block Grant. The nonprofit provides free home repairs for disabled residents, seniors, veterans and low-income homeowners in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The Passaic County Health Board is planning another Hike for Healing event next September after drawing more than 100 hikers this year and expects more than 150 participants in 2025.

Health educator Lori Novak-Carafello also reported on a recent Breast Cancer Awareness event held at ShopRite, which offered blood-pressure screenings and reached more than 20 residents.