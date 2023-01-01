West Milford council to reorganize Wednesday

Matthew Conlon and Kevin Goodsir will be sworn in at the Township Council’s annual reorganization meeting at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

They will take their oaths of office for three-year terms before the regular council meeting.

Conlon is a new face on the council, replacing Warren Gross, who did not seek re-election. Gross served one three-year term.

Goodsir will begin his second term after he was re-elected Nov. 8.

Conlon received his early education in West Milford schools and has long been interested in politics.

He graduated from West Milford High School in 2010 and from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in administrative leadership in 2018.

The lifelong township resident has a history of Republican Party leadership on local, county and state levels.

He was elected to the West Milford Board of Education and also served on township zoning and planning boards and recreation and insurance advisory committees.

He was vice chairman of the Wanaque Valley Regional Sewerage Authority.

He is chief of staff to state Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, R-40, and a confidential aide to Passaic County Commissioner Nicholas Gallo, R-Totowa.

He also is a local real estate agent, a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, umpire director for West Milford Little League and a member of BPO Elks Lodge 2236.

He serves as Passaic County’s Republican State Committeeman and GOP secretary. He is state chairman of the Young Republican Federation of New Jersey.

Goodsir lives in the house where he grew up.

He is known for his dedication to volunteerism and community service. A member of the BPO Elks Club 2236, he has initiated projects to help the community.

He had a good teacher and role model in his late mother, Marilyn, also known for her volunteerism and interest in local government. She served as West Milford Chamber of Commerce secretary for many years.

Goodsir was instrumental in founding the West Milford Community Response Team (CERT).

He worked successfully to bring back the annual West Milford Youth Trout Derby and opened the Chuck Enering Soup Kitchen. He initiated and sponsored the West Milford Veterans banner program, honoring West Milford military people.

He was New Jersey Local 253 Citizen Carpenter of the Year in 2016 and is responsible for the annual Newark Boys and Girls Club Toy Drive.