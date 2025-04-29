Home
West Milford. Dancing in the breeze
Rich Adamonis
West Milford
| 29 Apr 2025 | 09:05
Daffofils are blooming by Hazelman Farms on lower Macopin Road. Last fall, Rocky Hazelman planted more than 11,000 bulbs along the cleared roadside as part of his effort to beautify the terrain and make the farm more environmentally friendly. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
daffodils
hazelman farms
Macopin Road
Rich Adamonis
Rocky Hazelman
West Milford
