West Milford. Dancing in the breeze

| 29 Apr 2025 | 09:05
    Daffofils are blooming by Hazelman Farms on lower Macopin Road. Last fall, Rocky Hazelman planted more than 11,000 bulbs along the cleared roadside as part of his effort to beautify the terrain and make the farm more environmentally friendly. (Photo by Rich Adamonis)
