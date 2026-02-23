Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
West Milford earns top score at USBands Indoor Percussion event
West Milford. West Milford High School posted the highest score among 11 North Jersey ensembles at last night’s USBands Indoor Percussion event held on its home floor.
Rich Adamonis
West Milford
/
| 23 Feb 2026 | 12:08
Members of the Highlander ensemble perform during the 2026 USBands Indoor Percussion New Jersey scholastic circuit kick-off event at West Milford High School, earning top score of 76.250 with its Stowaway’ theme on Saturday, Feb. 21.
(
Photo: Rich Adamonis
)
A student plays guitar during the 2026 USBands Indoor Percussion New Jersey scholastic circuit kick-off event at West Milford High School, earning top score of 76.250 with its Stowaway’ theme on Saturday, Feb. 21.
The ever-popular concession isle at the Indoor Percussion performance as organized and staffed by the Highlander Band Parents Association.
(
Photo: Rich Adamonis
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
North Jersey
2
Rich Adamonis
3
USBands Indoor Percussion
4
West Milford
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED