West Milford earns top score at USBands Indoor Percussion event

West Milford. West Milford High School posted the highest score among 11 North Jersey ensembles at last night’s USBands Indoor Percussion event held on its home floor.

| 23 Feb 2026 | 12:08
    Members of the Highlander ensemble perform during the 2026 USBands Indoor Percussion New Jersey scholastic circuit kick-off event at West Milford High School, earning top score of 76.250 with its Stowaway’ theme on Saturday, Feb. 21. ( Photo: Rich Adamonis)
    A student plays guitar during the 2026 USBands Indoor Percussion New Jersey scholastic circuit kick-off event at West Milford High School, earning top score of 76.250 with its Stowaway’ theme on Saturday, Feb. 21.
    The ever-popular concession isle at the Indoor Percussion performance as organized and staffed by the Highlander Band Parents Association. ( Photo: Rich Adamonis)