West Milford Farmers Market offering ‘Market Bucks’ to SNAP recipients

The West Milford Farmers Market will provide up to 30 local residents who receive SNAP benefits with $40 in “Market Bucks” to spend at the Winter Market on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Bucks can be used for items typically covered by SNAP, including fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods and soups. Recipients must show their SNAP EBT card at the manager’s table to receive the $40 allotment. Distribution will be first come, first served.

The Winter Market will be held at West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road.

Nature Connection of West Milford, formerly known as Sustainable West Milford, organizes the market and other local programs, including community gardens, food pantry donations and environmental education.

More information is available at natureconnectionwestmilford.org.