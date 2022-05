Members of the West Milford Volunteer Fire Company 6 and the Search and Rescue Team participated in the Roadside Cleanup program which was part of the West Milford Beautification Day held on Saturday, April 23.

The members picked up garbage and debris along the Northern part of Ridge Road and the Western part of Cahill Cross Road. Outdoor chair frames, power service meter, tires, and construction materials were also removed from the roadside.

All garbage and debris was placed curbside in front of the Company 6 firehouse for pick up by the West Milford DPW.