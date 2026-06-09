West Milford First Aid Squad faces volunteer shortage as calls increase

At 2 a.m., a driver swerves to avoid a deer on Macopin Road, strikes a tree and is knocked unconscious.

A passing motorist calls 911, and a West Milford police officer responds. Realizing the driver’s injuries require more than basic first aid, the officer summons the West Milford First Aid Squad.

Two emergency medical technicians assess the driver’s injuries, stabilize him and transport him to Chilton Medical Center, where he undergoes emergency surgery.

Calls such as this occur regularly throughout West Milford, but the squad is facing a growing challenge as emergency calls continue to increase while volunteer membership declines, raising concerns about the future of emergency medical services in the township.

In 2025, the First Aid Squad responded to 1,385 calls, up from 1,296 in 2024. Motor vehicle accidents alone accounted for 127 responses, compared with 84 the previous year. Falls remain the most common medical emergency.

Beyond emergency medical calls, squad members attend community events, participate in school career days, assist at fire scenes and support search-and-rescue operations when injuries are involved. The volunteer organization provides coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year.

West Milford’s geography adds to the challenge. Covering about 81 square miles, the township includes reservoirs, lakes and ponds, nearly 45,000 acres of state land and numerous remote neighborhoods connected by winding roads. Travel times can be significant.

A response to Canistear Road, for example, can require a 14-mile trip from the squad headquarters. According to squad President Rob Jirouseck, a round-trip transport to Chilton Medical Center or St. Anthony Community Hospital can take about two hours, while a transport to St. Joseph’s Medical Center can take as long as three hours.

Unlike many New Jersey municipalities that have hospitals nearby, West Milford’s distance from medical facilities means ambulances and EMTs can be unavailable for extended periods while transporting patients.

At the same time, volunteer membership has declined. The squad currently has about 40 members, down from a historical high of 65. In 2022, the Upper Greenwood Lake First Aid Squad disbanded because of declining membership, and 12 of its members joined the West Milford squad.

Today, one squad serves both the northern and southern ends of the township.

Jirouseck attributes the decline in volunteerism to busy work schedules, family obligations and changing attitudes toward volunteer service.

Becoming an EMT requires a significant commitment. Training lasts about six months and includes classes two nights a week. Once certified, members are expected to volunteer approximately 12 hours per week.

If volunteer numbers continue to decline, township officials may need to consider paid emergency medical services or contract with a hospital-based provider. Such a move would likely increase costs for taxpayers.

The First Aid Squad currently receives partial funding from the township, with the remainder coming from donations and fundraising efforts.

While financial incentives are limited, volunteers are eligible for a Length of Service Award Program similar to a retirement account, scholarships for members and their families, reimbursement for babysitting expenses while on duty, EMT apparel and a stipend based on service hours.

For many members, however, the greatest reward is serving the community.

The minimum age to become an EMT is 16. Some students use the experience as preparation for careers in medicine, and the squad also offers an internship program. One former squad member went on to become a physician.

Jirouseck hopes more residents will consider volunteering before the shortage becomes critical.

“You never know when an emergency will arise,” he said. “It could be a neighbor, friend, spouse, child or even yourself who needs help.”

Without additional volunteers, he warns, the community resource residents have depended on for decades could face an uncertain future.