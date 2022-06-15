West Milford High School places fourth in Passaic County Teen Summit

West Milford was among the 25 high schools and 250 students that participated in this video making competition.

West Milford High School won fourth place out of all 25 county high schools during the biannual Passaic County Teen Summit. A total of 250 high school students participated.

West Milford’s theme was “It’s okay not to be okay.” The short public service announcement starts off letting students know that “we all cope differently,” and then shows individual students declaring their various coping mechanisms, such as sports, reading, dance parties, listening to music, and yoga. The video ends with a crisis helpline and information on how to access it, showing the information visually, through voiceover, and via sign language.

The video can be viewed on YouTube, through the school website, or on the website of United for Prevention in Passaic County (UPinPC), which also lists the other winning presentations. UPinPC describes the purposed of the teen summit as a way to empower students to make positive decisions, resist peer pressure, and be active in the community.

This conference is sponsored by the Passaic County Municipal Alliances for Prevention of Substance Abuse, UPinPC, the Executive County Superintendent of Schools office, and the Lindsey Meyer Teen Institute.