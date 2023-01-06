x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

West Milford hiring company to clean up municipal sites

West Milford. The two contracts are not to exceed a total of $31,000.

West Milford /
| 06 Jan 2023 | 02:07
    Newly elected West Milford Councilman Matthew Conlon is sworn in surrounded by family members at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. State Assemblyman Christian Barranco, left, and state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, second from left, administer the oath. (Photos by Ann Genader)
    Newly elected West Milford Councilman Matthew Conlon is sworn in surrounded by family members at the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting. State Assemblyman Christian Barranco, left, and state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, second from left, administer the oath. (Photos by Ann Genader)
    West Milford Councilman Kevin Goodsir, right, takes the oath of office for his second term surrounded by his family. The oath was administered by state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, second from right, and Assemblyman Christian Barranco, second from left. Goodsir was chosen to be council president for 2023.
    West Milford Councilman Kevin Goodsir, right, takes the oath of office for his second term surrounded by his family. The oath was administered by state Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, second from right, and Assemblyman Christian Barranco, second from left. Goodsir was chosen to be council president for 2023.

The Township Council planned to vote on contracts to address state Department of Environmental Protection notices ordering West Milford to initiate remediation at two municipal sites after its reorganization meeting Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The township has complied with similar notices in the past. The notices were related to problems resulting from the age and history of the properties, such as fuel spills where township vehicles were filled with gasoline.

A contract was expected to be signed with G Environmental Services of Succasunna for work at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, at a cost not to exceed $13,400.

The firm did work there in 2017 and 2021.

The new contract would be for ground water sampling, sample collection, surveying of wells, project management, groundwater reporting and cap inspection

A second contract with G Environmental Services would be for work at 30 Marshall Hill Road, the Department of Public Works site on Lycosky Drive where recycling materials are collected.

The contract is for services by a Licensed Site Remediation Professional, including site investigation, remedial investigation, receptor evaluation, potable water sampling and project management.

It is for an amount not to exceed $17,315.

The company also did work there in 2019 and 2021.