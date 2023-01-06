West Milford hiring company to clean up municipal sites

The Township Council planned to vote on contracts to address state Department of Environmental Protection notices ordering West Milford to initiate remediation at two municipal sites after its reorganization meeting Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The township has complied with similar notices in the past. The notices were related to problems resulting from the age and history of the properties, such as fuel spills where township vehicles were filled with gasoline.

A contract was expected to be signed with G Environmental Services of Succasunna for work at the municipal building, 1480 Union Valley Road, at a cost not to exceed $13,400.

The firm did work there in 2017 and 2021.

The new contract would be for ground water sampling, sample collection, surveying of wells, project management, groundwater reporting and cap inspection

A second contract with G Environmental Services would be for work at 30 Marshall Hill Road, the Department of Public Works site on Lycosky Drive where recycling materials are collected.

The contract is for services by a Licensed Site Remediation Professional, including site investigation, remedial investigation, receptor evaluation, potable water sampling and project management.

It is for an amount not to exceed $17,315.

The company also did work there in 2019 and 2021.