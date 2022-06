Stop by the West Milford Library for the International Friendship Club of North Jersey’s presentation “Ukraine: Odessa, Sevastopol & Yalta Along the Black Sea,” by Don Rupnow. This event will also feature a discussion of the present-day situation in Ukraine, followed by a year-end luncheon at Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet at 92 Rt. 23 N., Riverdale.

The presentation will take place in Room 6 at the library, at 1470 Union Valley Road, West Milford.