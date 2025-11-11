Home
West Milford. Macopin citizens of the month honored
West Milford
/
| 11 Nov 2025 | 10:55
Students, from left, Emma Sarkisian, Gabriella A. Plewa, Aimee Warfield, Maria Azcona, Rebecca Larsen, Evan Weidmuller, Riley Brand, Damon McGlynn, Connor West, Jonathan Flores
Macopin school recently announced is Citizens of the Month. October’s theme was “Respect.”
Aimee Warfield
Citizens of the Month
Connor West
Damon McGlynn
Emma Sarkisian
Evan Weidmuller
Gabriella A. Plewa
Jonathan Flores
Macopin School
Maria Azcona
Rebecca Larsen
Riley Brand
West Milford
