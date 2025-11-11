x
West Milford. Macopin citizens of the month honored

West Milford /
| 11 Nov 2025 | 10:55
    Students, from left, Emma Sarkisian, Gabriella A. Plewa, Aimee Warfield, Maria Azcona, Rebecca Larsen, Evan Weidmuller, Riley Brand, Damon McGlynn, Connor West, Jonathan Flores
Macopin school recently announced is Citizens of the Month. October’s theme was “Respect.”