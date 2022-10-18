West Milford man helped refurbish the Statue of Liberty in the 1980s

West Milford Company 6 Firehouse was illuminated in red last week as part of the observance of Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. The program is sponsored by the National Firefighters Foundation and coincides with the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. A ceremony was held at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to recognize firefighters who died in the line of duty. Last week, as dusk turned to dark, many fire houses, including that of West Milford Fire Company 6, were illuminated in red in respect of the fallen firefighters and their families. Photo provided by Ron Dygos.