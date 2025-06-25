x
West Milford. New Eagle Scouts

West Milford /
| 25 Jun 2025 | 11:17
    ES1 From left, Benjamin Lighty, Benjamin Gray and Lucien Barca are new Eagle Scouts in Troop 114. They were honored for reaching Scouting’s highest rank June 22. (Photo provided)
