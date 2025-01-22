x
West Milford. On the ice

| 22 Jan 2025 | 08:50
    IS1 Willa Jones, 6, skates Monday, Jan. 20 on Upper Greenwood Lake. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    IS2 The Jones family ice skates Monday, Jan. 20 on Upper Greenwood Lake. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    IS3 WinterJones, 5, in the snow on Upper Greenwood Lake.
    The Jones family ice skates Monday, Jan. 20 in Upper Greenwood Lake. Ben and Lauren Jones with their children, Willa, 6; Winter, 5; and Waverly, 2.
