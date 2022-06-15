West Milford PBA participates in Special Olympics Torch Run

Members of the West Milford Police Benevolent Association (PBA) Local Chapter 162 gathered on June 10 to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics. According to the PBA, officers Bednarovsky, Finley and Tareky started out in Butler and ended in Lincoln Park, completing a total of 9.3 miles.

Sergeant Casbarro followed along on his bike, and Officer Yevchak followed in his patrol car, offering the running officers support as they ran, and to ensure their safety. The Torch Run raises awareness and funds for the Special Olympics.

Sponsors of the event included 5 Brothers Deli, Big Mouth’s Deli and Bagel Town.

According to the Special Olympics, over 97,000 law enforcement members carry the “Flame of Hope” torch annually. For information on this decades-long community initiative, visit letr.org.