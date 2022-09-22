West Milford PD warn of apple season traffic

Apple-picking season is upon us, and with so many orchards around, folks from miles around come to this region to fill their bellies, and shopping bags, with all sorts of apple delights. To curtail any potential traffic incidents, the West Milford Police Department is taking measures to alleviate some of the traffic in town, specifically on Greenwood Lake Turnpike and Warwick Turnpike.

“The Police Department strongly encourages motorists to use navigation apps to find alternate routes to avoid the traffic traveling to the apple picking and pumpkin picking locations and events,” The West Milford Police advised.

In an announcement, the police department explained that, starting this weekend, September 24 and 25, and for the next six weekends, the traffic light at the intersection of Warwick Turnpike and Lakeshore Drive South will be a blinking yellow for north and southbound traffic on Warwick Turnpike, and blinking red for the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and the Utopia Deli parking lot.

“We will also have an officer assigned to the intersection between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days to assist with the flow of traffic at the intersection. Residents are reminded that even with these measures taken, there will still be heavy traffic in the area and to plan extra time or alternate routes for travel.”