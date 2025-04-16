x
West Milford. Pinwheels for Prevention

West Milford /
| 16 Apr 2025 | 08:58
    Members of the West Milford Woman’s Club plant pinwheels on the property of the West Milford Public Library. The pinwheels represent Pinwheels for Prevention because April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Photo provided)
