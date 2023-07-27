West Milford Players auditions under way

The West Milford Players are holding auditions for a 1970s Cabaret this week.

The auditions are scheduled:

• 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

• 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29.

They will be held on the second floor of the West Milford Township Public Library, 1470 Union Valley Road.

Performers may sing a song from the 1970s a capella or with a prerecorded track.

The show is scheduled Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church.

For information, call Stan Saja at 973-650-5767 or Suzanne Goldensohn at 917-447-3552.