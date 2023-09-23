West Milford Players picnic today moves indoors

The West Milford Players’ picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 has been moved indoors to the Teen Center at Westbrook Park, 1073 Westbrook Road.

All current and past members and their families are invited.

There will be music, games and prizes. Bring a dessert for a chance to win a prize.

RSVP to info@wmplayers.org

More auditions

The West Milford Players will hold additional auditions from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 for children and teens, age 8-17, for roles in “Elf Jr.: The Musical.”

The auditions will be at the West Milford Recreational Center, 66 Cahill Cross Road.

The show dates are Dec. 1-2 and 8-9.

Available roles are Buddy the Elf, Santa Claus, Michael, Mr. Greenway and Fake Santa.

There are additional ensemble and speaking roles for males and females.

Those interested should come prepared to sing a song from the show or a song of your choosing. Sides will be provided. Wear comfortable shoes for dancing and movement.

For information, call Erika at 973-670-4972.