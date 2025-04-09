West Milford, Ringwood teams win contest

Teams from Ringwood and West Milford each won two sections of the inaugural Tri-Town Paddle Down Pickleball Tournament championship Saturday, April 5.

Teams representing those towns as well as Wanaque competed for top honors at the West Milford Recreation Center.

“With the strong and growing interest in pickleball, we formed a collaborative effort between recreation departments of Ringwood, Wanaque and West Milford to create this event that brings together friends, neighbors and area communities to enjoy the sport of pickleball,” said Dan Kochakji, West Milford Community Services & Recreation director.

“Each town held its own tournament and sent winners to the township Recreation Center, where we hosted the finals. We drew terrific participants and spectators for a fun and highly competitive event. There were trophies and prizes. It was a wonderful day for the sport of pickleball among our neighboring towns.”

John Hart and Kristen Silvestri of West Milford were the Advanced 50+ champions; William Stillman Sr. and William Stillman Jr. of West Milford were Intermediate 18-49 Champions; Joe Michalski and Steve Brown of Ringwood were Intermediate 50+ Champions; and Sue and Rick Dammers of Ringwood were Beginner 50+ Champions.

“The tournament was great, well-organized, with a lot of people participating and watching,” Stillman Sr. said. “Competing against other towns was awesome. Many of us know each other and grew up in the area playing sports in high school. Now that we’re older, it’s especially fun. Teaming up with my son was special, too.”