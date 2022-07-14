West Milford Rotary Club donates to YMCA Camp project

The West Milford Rotary Club has donated $500 towards the Lake Capital Campaign, part of the YMCA Outdoor Education Center, located at 131 Germantown Road in West Milford.

“We are grateful for the support of the West Milford Rotary Club” said Buddy Evans, YMCA of Montclair president and CEO.” We have big plans for our location in West Milford and look forward to providing this community with high quality YMCA programming now and in the years to come.”

Since 1970, the YMCA of Montclair has run a summer day camp at the West Milford YMCA Outdoor Education Center. The Lake Capital Campaign aims to raise $1,500,000 to renovate the Outdoor Education Center. The campaign has been dubbed “Reimagining Camp At The Lake.” The capital campaign seeks to raise the necessary funds to build structures that will provide year-round access to outdoor and indoor wellness and recreation programs for all ages.

To learn more about the Lake Capital Campaign, visit montclairymca.org/reimagine.

West Milford Rotary Club meets on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. If you are interested in joining this organization to provide service above self, contact Rotarian Tom Ziegenbalg at 973-728-9169, or visit westmilfordrotary.org.

The YMCA of Montclair services the communities of Bloomfield, Bloomingdale, Clifton, Cedar Grove, Glen Ridge, Haskell, Montclair, Verona, and West Milford. For more information, visit montclairymca.org.