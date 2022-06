The residents of West Milford and beyond gathered at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 30, to honor those who have served in the U.S. military. Pictured are photos shared with the West Milford Messenger by reader AnnMarie Okoniewski.

Major Glenn Okoniewski of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a retired C-130 pilot, served in the Gulf War as part of Operation Desert Storm back in the early 1990s. He attended the parade with his two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Aaron Parrello.