West Milford school board weighs staffing, program cuts

The proposed 2026-27 budget for the West Milford Township Board of Education relies heavily on local taxpayers as district officials confront rising employee benefit costs and years of declining state aid.

At the board’s March 24 preliminary budget meeting, officials said the local tax levy would account for 86.86% of district revenue, totaling $72.5 million with a proposed 5.92% increase. State and federal aid would make up 8.34% of the budget.

District officials said West Milford’s state aid has dropped sharply since the 2018-19 school year, when the district received about $14 million under New Jersey’s S2 funding formula. For the 2026-27 school year, that amount is projected at about $6 million, a decline of roughly 57%.

While overall spending remains similar to the current year, employee benefits represent the largest increase, rising from $19.16 million to $22.78 million — an increase of $3.6 million, or 18%.

Officials said state aid increases remain capped at 6%, with some larger districts receiving 4% to 5% increases amounting to as much as $1,567 per pupil, while West Milford is projected to receive about $199 per student.

The largest portions of district spending remain regular education at 25.1% and employee benefits at 27.8%. Other major expenses include special programs, transportation, operations and maintenance, tuition and administrative services.

To present a balanced budget, the district is considering reductions through attrition, reorganization, stipend cuts — including freshman sports — and the possible closure of an elementary school.

Board member Stephanie Marquard said officials are focused on limiting the effect of reductions on students and staff.

“For me, the priority is making sure we are doing right by our students, supporting our staff, and putting this district in the strongest position possible moving forward,” Marquard said.

Superintendent Brian Kitchin said the district has already reduced spending where possible.

“The board is not choosing to do these things, the board does not want to do these things,” Kitchin said. “We have done everything we possibly can to trim the number as far as we possibly can.”

Also during public comment, Dori Tworp of the West Milford Health Advisory Board announced a Wellness Family Festival scheduled for April 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at West Milford High School, where residents will have access to health screenings, support services and family activities.