West Milford schools closed

The West Milford Township School District was closed Friday, Nov. 22 because of “the continuing winter storm and worsening road conditions,” according to an alert on the district’s website.

The first snowfall of the season brought 3.4 inches to the southern end of the township while 7.5 inches was reported near the border of Sussex County at an elevation of 1,178 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall amounts in the region varied widely, depending on elevation.

Schools also were closed in Vernon, where a foot of snow was reported.

Twenty inches of snow was reported at the High Point Monument in Montague at the elevation of 1,800 feet.