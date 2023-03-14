West Milford schools closed today

The West Milford Township School District will be closed Tuesday, March 14 because of the expected snowstorm.

The Board of Education meeting, which had been scheduled Tuesday evening, has been postponed to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. It will be held in the Westbrook School all-purpose room.

Garbage and recycling pickups scheduled Tuesday will continue as weather permits.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for western Passaic County from 10 p.m. Monday, March 13 until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy snow expected, with total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Higher amounts will occur at elevations above 750 feet.

Power outages are possible because of heavy wet snow.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Travel could be very difficult.