West Milford schools, courts to be closed tomorrow

West Milford public schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 6 because of the expected winter storm.

Garbage pickup in West Milford is canceled; it is rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8.

Township offices, except for emergency and essential ones, will be closed as will Passaic County courts.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory effective from 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 through 1 p.m. Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations of about one-tenth of an inch.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, likely will become slick and hazardous, the NWS said.