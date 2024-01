The West Milford Township School District took its first snow day of the year Tuesday, Jan. 16 after a storm dropped 1.6 inches starting Monday night, Jan. 15.

Schools also had a delayed opening Wednesday, Jan. 17.

A light snowfall could bring another 1.5 inches Friday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service.

Subfreezing temperatures are expected to continue through Sunday, Jan. 21.

Officials have been warning drivers to be careful of water freezing on the roads.