West Milford students honor veterans

Students in all eight West Milford schools raised close to $3,000 to help the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7198 furnish its new home.

At the Board of Education meeting Dec. 20, Superintendent Alex Anemone called the new Island of Flags program “wildly successful.”

Jill Cullen said Kelly Frasca, both teachers at Paradise Knoll Elementary School, organized the project. Cullen said Frasca’s son had hosted it earlier in Butler.

Students collected donations of $5 for each American flag to be displayed in honor of a veteran. Flags were placed in front of each school.

“Our student body and families are amazing,” Cullen told the board members.

She mentioned several students who volunteered to pick up flags that had fallen down even on weekends.

Cullen, whose family was in the military when she was growing up, started a Veterans Day tribute in the elementary schools many years ago.

Board of Education President Lynda Van Dyk said VFW members were so thankful for the donation to help improve the post’s new location.

Local veterans have supported students with scholarships and essay contests for years, she noted. “It kind of gives our students a little giveback to the people who help them every day.”