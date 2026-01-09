West Milford swears in council members, special police

West Milford officials on Tuesday, Jan. 7, swore in Councilmen Kevin Goodsir and Rudy Haus for terms running Jan. 21, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2028.

Goodsir was joined by family, while Haus, commander of the West Milford VFW, received a plaque from Senator Anthony Bucco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn in recognition of his service. Mayor Michele Dale welcomed Haus and thanked Goodsir for returning to the council.

Four Class 1 Special Police Officers were also sworn in by Bucco and Dunn.

During the meeting, Dale read a statement from Captain Anthony Parrello commending the township for receiving the 2025 AAA Bronze Community Traffic Safety Award. The award recognizes West Milford’s efforts in education, engineering and enforcement. Dale called it “another testament to West Milford’s Police Department, officers and leadership,” noting the work of the Department of Public Works and engineering staff.

Councilman Michael Chazukow shared Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s essay “On Being a Good Neighbor,” encouraging residents to volunteer or perform small acts of service in honor of the civil rights leader’s upcoming birthday.

Goodsir congratulated Whiskey Wolf Tavern for winning the 3rd Annual Holiday Business Decorating Contest and thanked all participating businesses.

Chazukow also announced a free CPR skills class for seniors at the library, emphasizing it is not a certification course but provides instruction on emergency response. Registration is available through the township recreation website.