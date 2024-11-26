x
West Milford. Thanksgiving Thunder wrestling fundraiser

West Milford /
| 26 Nov 2024 | 09:45
    TW1 Mikey Moscatello of West Milford meets ‘The Revolver’ Alex Reiman, a wrestler taking part in the Thanksgiving Thunder fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 23 at West Milford High School. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    TW2 James Hackett of Ringwood poses with wrestler Jason Maass at the Thanksgiving Thunder wrestling fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 23 at West Milford High School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    TW3 The Thanksgiving Thunder wrestling fundraiser benefits the West Milford High School Parent Teacher Student Organization and the Maple Road Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
    Spencer Fulton of West Milford poses with Vik Dalishus.
    Children pose for photos with Santa before the wrestling begins.
