Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
West Milford. Thanksgiving Thunder wrestling fundraiser
maria kovic
West Milford
/
| 26 Nov 2024 | 09:45
TW1 Mikey Moscatello of West Milford meets ‘The Revolver’ Alex Reiman, a wrestler taking part in the Thanksgiving Thunder fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 23 at West Milford High School. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
TW2 James Hackett of Ringwood poses with wrestler Jason Maass at the Thanksgiving Thunder wrestling fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 23 at West Milford High School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
TW3 The Thanksgiving Thunder wrestling fundraiser benefits the West Milford High School Parent Teacher Student Organization and the Maple Road Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.
TW4
TW5
Spencer Fulton of West Milford poses with Vik Dalishus.
Children pose for photos with Santa before the wrestling begins.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
maria kovic
2
Thanksgiving Thunder
3
West Milford
4
west milford high school
5
wrestling fundraiser
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED