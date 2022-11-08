West Milford to enter ‘digital age’

People who have been frustrated and even angry at the time it sometimes takes to get responses when they submit various types of applications to West Milford Departments, will soon see big changes as the township enters the “Digital Age”, Mayor Michele Dale said at the Nov. 2 council meeting.
She explained that the larger than usual number of ordinances introduced that evening, when adopted after public hearings on each of them Dec. 7, will clear up a lot of problems caused by older, outdated municipal codes. She said there are a lot of grey areas and questions raised by some of the unclear wording in the current documents.
Dale stated that the township will soon be approaching a time where software will enable departments involved with an application to communicate with the applicant and other offices for conversation in connection with the application. As a result, action can come much sooner. Because of changes being made, people making an application can read the law’s requirements, understand what they need to do, take required steps, and receive the answers they seek in a much shorter time period, she said. The governing body worked hard to clarify some things in the existing codes. Dale said the undertaking was a great effort that was long overdue.
To avoid confusion or problems Councilman Dave Marston wants the public to be aware of the updated information that will be in place, once the changes are approved. The new ordinances with the proposed changes are published in full under the Nov. 2 meeting agenda items. Go to westmilford.org to find this information.
After the software is installed and operating, applicants will be able to learn the system and have a much easier time in communicating with the departments. Department people will be able to get immediate feedback from each other and when their communication is finalized the applicant can receive information through an e-mail about what has transpired.
Attorney Robert Moshman, a former Mayor of West Milford, was in the audience and addressed Dale and the council. He said he was “very impressed” with the work the council was doing. He recalled 36 years ago when the council spent 100 hours deliberating before decisions could be made about rules for people who wanted to have horses on their property and responding to a request for someone to keep a potbellied pig as a pet. He thanked all the governing board members for their work.