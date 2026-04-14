West Milford to honor volunteers at annual awards program

The Township of West Milford will celebrate community service during its annual Volunteer Award Program on Wednesday, April 29, at Town Hall.

Mark Lynch and Susan Lynch have been selected as recipients of the 2025 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer Award by a panel of former township mayors, while the governing body has named Dan Trout as the 2025 Volunteer of the Year.

The event will take place during the regular Township Council meeting at 6:30 p.m., with refreshments served beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 1480 Union Valley Road.

In addition to the awards presentation, representatives from local civic and volunteer organizations are scheduled to address the council and highlight their activities, offering recognition of the township’s broader volunteer efforts.