West Milford VFW honored for 75th anniversary

West Milford /
| 12 Jan 2026 | 03:52
    Pictured from left to right are: Assemblywoman Aura Dunn; Pat Loughman, past Post Commander; Walt Hazelman, member; John Trojanowski, Post Quartermaster; Rudy Hass, Commander; and Senator Anthony Bucco. ( Photo by Rich Adamonis)

West Milford Township Councilman Rudy Hass, who serves as Commander of West Milford Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 7198, accepted a state resolution on Jan. 7 commemorating the Post’s 75th Anniversary.

The resolution was presented by State Sen. Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, and Assemblyman Christian Barranco from LD-25.

The Resolution, in part, states: “... this Legislature hereby congratulates VFW Post 7198 upon its Seventy-Fifth Anniversary, pays tribute to its meritorious record of dedication and commitment, and extends sincere best wishes for continued vigor in all the days to come”.