West Milford VFW honors student essay winners

The West Milford VFW presented two award categories: the Voice of Democracy Award for high school students and the Patriots Pen Award for middle school students at the Jan 21 Township Council meeting.

The theme for both was “How Do I Show My Patriotism Support for My Country?”

Winners of the Voice of Democracy Award, a 3- to 5-minute oral essay, were presented with an award and scholarship from the VFW, as well as an award from the state of New Jersey presented by Assemblywoman Dunn. Before the awards were given out, Councilman Rudy Hass said, “We need to focus on the younger generation to remember, as Reagan used to say, ‘freedom is only one generation away from being lost.’”

Assemblywoman Aura Dunn said, “It’s such a delight to be here, because it gives me faith ... that the future is in good hands,” thanking parents and teachers for instilling these values.

Winners of the Patriots Pen Award, a 300- to 400-word essay, were also presented with an award and scholarship from the VFW, as well as an award from the state of New Jersey presented by Dunn.

Public Comments

During public comments, Nancy Donagin of the Lake Community raised concerns about Torn Mountain Road, the stretch between Burlington Road and Otterhold Road. She said the road is dangerous, with many accidents, noting that “every time we all leave our homes for work, school, shopping, etc., we have to worry about a head-on encounter with another car coming up the hill.”

Others said large trucks have caused property damage to homes, including damaged gutters and tire tracks on lawns. It was requested that the issue be reviewed and that the road be changed to one-way downhill traffic for safety.

Mayor Michele Dale said the council will look into the matter, while Councilman Michael Chazukow suggested increased police presence to monitor the road.