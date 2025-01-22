West Milford. Welcoming new members

From left are Dianna Varga, president of the Woman’s Club of West Milford; new members Donna Bamond, Jenn Metcalf, Frida Salvigsen and Ofelia Callioni; and Tina Rea, membership chairwoman. The club, which welcomes new members, meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Echo Lake Church, 1355 Macopin Road. The next meeting is Feb. 10. For information, call Rea at 201-675-3527 or send email to womanclubwestmilford@gmail.com (Photo provided)