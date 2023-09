The West Milford Senior Olympians placed first in the 33rd annual Tri-County Senior Olympics, hosted this year by Wayne.

The team was followed by Randolph in second place, Sparta in third, Wayne in fourth, Morris Township in fifth and Pequannock in sixth.

West Milford team members took part in cornhole, chicken toss, soccer kick, putting golf, ladder ball and basketball toss.

Team captain Ed Perara received the Spirit Award.