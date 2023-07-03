West Milford, WM77TV honored

Mayor Michele Dale and Councilwomen Ada Erik and Marilyn Lichtenberg were recognized by the Jersey Access Group (JAG) for their continued support of community access channel WM77TV.

JAG presented West Milford with its Community Recognition Award, which is given annually to a town that has demonstrated support for strong communications with its citizens.

The award was presented during a luncheon at the annual JAG Conference, held in Edison in late May.

In her acceptance speech, Dale acknowledged the vital role that WM77 TV plays in distributing township information to residents.

WM77TV is a 24-hour seven days a week channel on cable channel 77. It features a variety of general-interest programming as well as high school sports and meetings of the Township Council and Board of Education.

WM77TV also was recognized during the annual JAG awards banquet with an Award of Excellence for single-camera coverage of the council meetings.